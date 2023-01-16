Puget Sound Energy and Fortescue Future Industries forge partnership to explore Green Hydrogen Development

BELLEVUE. PSE and Fortescue Future Industries ((FFI) have announced that they will form a working partnership to evaluate opportunities around the development, storage, transportation and use of green hydrogen. The companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in a bid to accelerate the growth of the regional hydrogen ecosystem.

“As the largest utility in the state, PSE has a big stake in supporting the growth, adoption and stabilization of the hydrogen economy,” said Josh Jacobs, Vice President of Clean Energy Strategy at PSE.

“We see lower carbon fuels like hydrogen playing a key role in decarbonizing the electric system as well as the piped energy system. Carbon-free, flexible resources such as hydrogen will be crucial to complement the intermittent nature of renewable energy sources like wind and solar and maintain a stable grid.”

“There is significant demand for green hydrogen in North America and FFI is on a mission to meet this demand. The Inflation Reduction Act and Canada’s 2022 Fall Economic Statement make North America one of the best places in the world to invest in green energy,” added Vesey.



PSE has an aspirational goal to be a Beyond Net Zero Carbon energy company by 2045. As a part of this ambitious goal, PSE is committed to transforming its own energy supply as well as helping other sectors, such as transportation, to reduce carbon emissions.







