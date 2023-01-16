Sno-Isle Genealogy offers free sessions to knock down your brick walls

Sno-Isle Research Library Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering researchers another opportunity to get help with their "brick wall" problems on Saturday January 21, 2023, at its Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering researchers another opportunity to get help with their "brick wall" problems on Saturday January 21, 2023, at its Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood.





To make a reservation call 425-775-6267 to leave a message. Your call will be returned later to confirm your appointment.





Caroll Budny is an experienced researcher who can direct your research efforts. The free 40 minute session is an "in person" appointment.





Start out the new year with some research advice. If the four sessions are filled you will be placed on a waiting list for the next "brick wall" day.







