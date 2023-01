Brian Boston, instructor Microsoft updated Windows 11 in Fall 2022 but continues to support Windows 10 for the next few years. Microsoft updated Windows 11 in Fall 2022 but continues to support Windows 10 for the next few years.





So why upgrade? What benefits does the new OS offer and should you make the transition now or wait to buy a new computer?





Bring your questions and we will help you learn about Windows 11. Class will be held in a computer lab, but you can bring a laptop.



2/15 - 2/22 | 6:00 – 8:00 pm | Wednesday (2) | Fee: $49 | Brian Boston | Location: Building 1300, Room 1308, Shoreline CC Campus