Chamber of Commerce after hours event at Spin Alley and Vault 177
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
|Chamber of Commerce members and family at Spin Alley
The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce held an after-hours event recently at member businesses Spin Alley bowling alley and Vault 177, located at 1430 NW Richmond Beach Rd, Shoreline, WA 98177
Spin Alley hosts league play as well as open bowling. There is a game arcade. Vault 177 has food and craft beverages.
Both are family friendly.
