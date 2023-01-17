Getting to a Sound Transit station by bus

Tuesday, January 17, 2023

By Diane Hettrick

The Lynnwood Link will start running in 2024. We have stations at NE 148th, NE 185th, and Mountlake Terrace.

How will you get to a station to catch one of those trains? 

Many people will be able to walk. Some might drive but I promise you that the parking will be inadequate and expensive.

How about the bus?

Metro did a survey last year to find out what we need to get to transit stations. They heard what we said: there are no east west routes and it is hazardous and difficult to get to existing bus stops.

They have designed routes to correct that, as much as possible, and they want to know what we think.


Take a look at the map and see if Metro can get you to a transit station. I was delighted to see an easy route for me to the Mountlake Terrace station - not what I was expecting. However, I'm not sure I can get home from there.

And I'm not looking forward to my neighborhood being parked solid with commuters.

If you can get to Richmond Beach Road / 185th, you have a straight shot to the 185th station.

Kenmore and Lake Forest Park are also pointed at the Mountlake Terrace station, if they can get to Ballinger Way.

So check it out and make your suggestions to Metro and maybe we will end up with something we can use.



Posted by DKH at 11:43 PM
