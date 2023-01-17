Jobs: WSDOT Land Surveyor (TE3)





Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region$76,731 - $103,224 AnnuallyThe Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire multiple engineering professionals to serve an integral role in support of WSDOT’s mission. As the Land Surveyor, the primary undertaking of this position will be to update and/or create new Right of Way (ROW) plans, determine right of way centerlines and boundaries, prepare survey records and documents, and occasionally mark WSDOT boundaries in the field or set monuments.