Where does it go? How to recycle and compost at home - in person presentation at Shoreline Library
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Shoreline Library
345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/638e91cd25d02830004379d2
Discuss your questions about how to recycle and compost at home. Learn what happens to the materials you recycle and why it is important to recycle from a Waste Zero Specialist at Recology.
Registration not required.
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/638e91cd25d02830004379d2
Discuss your questions about how to recycle and compost at home. Learn what happens to the materials you recycle and why it is important to recycle from a Waste Zero Specialist at Recology.
Registration not required.
0 comments:
Post a Comment