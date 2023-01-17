Where does it go? How to recycle and compost at home - in person presentation at Shoreline Library

Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Where Does It Go?
Sunday, January 22, 11:30am-12:30pm
Shoreline Library
345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155

https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/638e91cd25d02830004379d2

Discuss your questions about how to recycle and compost at home. Learn what happens to the materials you recycle and why it is important to recycle from a Waste Zero Specialist at Recology.

Registration not required.



