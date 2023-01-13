Jobs: WSDOT Property and Acquisition Specialist 6
Friday, January 13, 2023
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$69,741 - $93,757 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is looking for an experienced Real Estate professional to work as a Liaison on our Sound Transit projects. This is a project position (limited duration).
This position coordinates all property related requests from Sound Transit and independently processes reviews, coordinates, and conclude state-owned property transactions related to Sound Transit in accordance with state and federal laws. As a liaison, this position plays an integral role in maintaining open communication and coordination of key tasks related to WSDOT’s partnership with Sound Transit delivering a multi-modal transportation program.
As a liaison between Sound Transit, WSDOT's Engineering Office, regional personnel, the FHWA, the Attorney General's Office (AGO), and Headquarters (HQ) staff, this position also supervises the support staff needed to deliver this program.
The position coordinates all property related requests from Sound Transit and independently processes reviews, coordinates and concludes state-owned property management transactions related to Sound Transit leases.
Job description and application
