Iowa State honors December graduates

AMES, Iowa (January 9, 2023) - Nearly 1,800 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University in December.





Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held Dec. 16-17 at Hilton Coliseum.













Beate Schmittmann, dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, spoke at the graduate ceremony. Alumnus Suku Radia, who retired in 2017 as chief executive officer (CEO) of Bankers Trust and currently serves as an executive-in-residence in the Ivy College of Business, gave the undergraduate address.HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE (if listed), MAJOR(S), HONORS (if listed)Shoreline, WA, Bachelor of Science, Biology (AGLS), Cum Laude