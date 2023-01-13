Shoreline to resume Home Improvement Workshops - make appointments now
Friday, January 13, 2023
They will have three workshops in 2023 (March, April, and May) and are working to expand the number of vendors and building industry representatives at the workshops.
The sessions will be held in the lobby of City Hall 17500 Midvale Ave N. Free parking in the city garage.
There will be a Permitting presentation at 7pm for each session. No registration required for the session but appointments are needed for the individual consultations.
Use the QR code or register at the webpage.
If you have questions, contact Jarod Lewis, 206-801-2521 or JLewis@shorelinewa.gov
0 comments:
Post a Comment