Shoreline to resume Home Improvement Workshops - make appointments now

After a three year hiatus, the City of Shoreline will resume their popular Home Improvement Workshops and Vendor Fair.





They will have three workshops in 2023 (March, April, and May) and are working to expand the number of vendors and building industry representatives at the workshops.





There will be a Permitting presentation at 7pm for each session. No registration required for the session but appointments are needed for the individual consultations.



If you have questions, contact Jarod Lewis, 206-801-2521 or





If you have questions, contact Jarod Lewis, 206-801-2521 or JLewis@shorelinewa.gov





The sessions will be held in the lobby of City Hall 17500 Midvale Ave N. Free parking in the city garage.