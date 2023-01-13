Shoreline to resume Home Improvement Workshops - make appointments now

Friday, January 13, 2023

After a three year hiatus, the City of Shoreline will resume their popular Home Improvement Workshops and Vendor Fair. 

They will have three workshops in 2023 (March, April, and May) and are working to expand the number of vendors and building industry representatives at the workshops.

The sessions will be held in the lobby of City Hall 17500 Midvale Ave N. Free parking in the city garage.

There will be a Permitting presentation at 7pm for each session. No registration required for the session but appointments are needed for the individual consultations.

Use the QR code or register at the webpage.

If you have questions, contact Jarod Lewis, 206-801-2521 or JLewis@shorelinewa.gov



Posted by DKH at 3:09 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  