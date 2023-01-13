Rotary Sharing Tree is a huge success, donating over $17,000 to local organizations
Friday, January 13, 2023
Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park
Many years ago, Rotarian Tim Davis undertook the move of the Giving Tree/Sharing Tree to Lake Forest Park.
Since that time the Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park has faithfully followed through providing local individuals and families in need with support to make their Holidays a bit brighter.
After two years of changes from the pandemic where only gift cards could be donated, our Club began accepting gifts as well.
|Jenn, Kelly, and Larry at North Helpline
With cooperation from the Lake Forest Park Mall management company, Merlone Geier Partners, the Sharing Tree was once again set up on the lower level of the Mall near Santa’s photo booth.
|Gregory, Tanya, and Larry at the
Center for Human Services
Our Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park has traditionally partnered with
- Center for Human Services (who received $1,745 in gift cards and an estimated $12,260 in gifts),
- North Helpline (who received $1,260 in gift cards) and
- the YMCA (where teens received almost $2,000 in gift cards).
Wow! That’s over $17,000.
Our deepest gratitude to our neighbors in LAKE FOREST PARK, SHORELINE, KENMORE, BOTHELL and LAKE CITY. Your generosity impacted hundreds of individuals.
