Fund for Suni's raises $12,000





"We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and I know the Suni's family feels the love.





'"We raised just about 12k, which will be distributed amongst employees."

--Tyler Stroud, Shoreline Caring









The family was and is devastated and a large part of their concern was how they could support their employees.Shoreline Caring immediately stepped up and set up a GoFundMe site to collect money."Thank you so much to the community on behalf of Shoreline Caring for helping raise funds for Suni's Pizza employees.