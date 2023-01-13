Fund for Suni's raises $12,000

Friday, January 13, 2023

Per Tyler Stroud of Shoreline Caring, the fund set up to help the Kyros family pay their employees has been closed and the money transferred to owner Chris Kyros.

Suni's Pizza was destroyed in an arson fire on January 2, 2023 (see article). 

The family was and is devastated and a large part of their concern was how they could support their employees.

Shoreline Caring immediately stepped up and set up a GoFundMe site to collect money.

"Thank you so much to the community on behalf of Shoreline Caring for helping raise funds for Suni's Pizza employees. 

"We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and I know the Suni's family feels the love. 

'"We raised just about 12k, which will be distributed amongst employees."
--Tyler Stroud, Shoreline Caring



Posted by DKH at 11:56 PM
