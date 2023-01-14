Shoreline Community College continues to explore collaboration with Beijing university

Saturday, January 14, 2023

Photo courtesy Shoreline Community College

Shoreline Community College had the opportunity to welcome Director Dai Wenhua from the Hebei Institute of China’s prestigious Tsinghua University in Beijing. 

We have been partnering with them for several years and are exploring further collaborations. 

Accompanying Director Dai was Aaron Quan, a local partner, and my colleagues Bo Fu and Samira Pardanani from @shoreline Community College International Education.

--Dr. Jack Kahn, President Shoreline Community College



Posted by DKH at 12:11 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  