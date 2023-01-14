Shoreline Community College continues to explore collaboration with Beijing university

Photo courtesy Shoreline Community College

Shoreline Community College had the opportunity to welcome Director Dai Wenhua from the Hebei Institute of China’s prestigious Tsinghua University in Beijing. Shoreline Community College had the opportunity to welcome Director Dai Wenhua from the Hebei Institute of China’s prestigious Tsinghua University in Beijing.





We have been partnering with them for several years and are exploring further collaborations.





Accompanying Director Dai was Aaron Quan, a local partner, and my colleagues Bo Fu and Samira Pardanani from @shoreline Community College International Education.





--Dr. Jack Kahn, President Shoreline Community College











