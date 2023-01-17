Benefit concert for Camp United We Stand Saturday January 21, 2023









WHAT: Glorious and Joyful Music of ALL Kinds with Area Choirs, Folk, Harp, Cabaret, Organ, Show tunes, Violin, Cello and Piano Trio.



WHEN: Saturday - January 21st at 2pm



WHERE: St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church



WHY: Benefit Concert for Camp United We Stand- Only Authorized Place in North King County for our unsheltered neighbors



Camp United We Stand is a community designed by the homeless for the homeless in transition. Camp United We Stand (CUWS) is a legally authorized and sanctioned encampment. We apply for permits from the cities and churches that shelter us. Participants are from Haller Lake United Methodist, Richmond Beach Congregational Church, Shoreline Free Methodist, Church of Pentecost, St. Dunstan's, Aislinn the Bard, John Lawson, Naomi Bernstein on the Ortloff organ (built especially for St. Dunstan's) and a group of friends who met while singing with Seattle Pro Musica.





We are a federal 501©3 non-profit and listed as a non-profit with the Washington State Department of Revenue. We receive no grants or funding from city, state or federal agencies. We survive strictly on the love and monetary support of our friends. We welcome ‘ALL’ to come and show their support and provide services for those in need and in transition.



This concert is open to the public.







We invite you and your family and friends to support Camp United We Stand at a Benefit Concert to hear several area choirs, performers, singers, and musicians.