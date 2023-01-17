Ballyhoo Theatre is auditioning students for Little Shop of Horrors

Ballyhoo Theatre is auditioning students for their upcoming show Little Shop of Horrors





The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" - after his coworker crush.





This scary carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn - as long as he keeps feeding it BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out of this world origins and intent towards global domination!





One of the longest-running Off-Broadway shows, Little Shop Of Horrors, by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty And The Beast, and Aladdin), is one of the most popular musicals of all time.





Little Shop of Horrors will be performed by students ages 12-20. Auditions are February 4-11, 2023.





Tuition: $325.00 - No one will be kept from being cast because of their inability to pay tuition. Partial and full scholarships are available.





Performances will be held May 5-14, 2023 at The Phoenix Theatre in Edmonds' Firdale Village.





For more information go to ballyhootheatre.org and click on “Education”.







