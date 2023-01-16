Shoreline Elks fundraiser: Back to the 50s n 60s Party





This IS A MEMBERSHIP DRIVE FOR SHORELINE ELKS. and as such all are welcome, ie no membership required. "No Host Bar" available. $10.00 from each ticket sold goes to Juanita High School for its Future Health Professionals event.







The Captain will be spinning Classic Rock... raffles every hour, Ticket price includes party and Burger, Fries Coke dinner. All ages welcome, under 18 must be with parent.