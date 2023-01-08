Almost Antiques Guild January 12, 2023 at Richmond Beach Library

Sunday, January 8, 2023


The Shoreline Historical Museum is very excited to announce their first Almost Antiques Guild of 2023! 

This event will be at the Richmond Beach Library 19601 21st Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177, on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 2pm. 

Bring a collection you want to share with your community or come listen to people tell stories about their own valued objects.

You can register using the link below and if you are planning on bringing a collection to share, please email us at shm@shorelinehistoricalmuseum.org

Register here: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/639cb5a32728c53700de0e82



