King County Conservation District Board of Supervisors 2023 election









King Conservation District includes all registered voters in King County (excluding the cities of Enumclaw, Federal Way, Milton, Pacific, and Skykomish that do not participate in the District).



You will be able to access your ballot through the online portal here starting January 24, 2023 at 8:00am.





Candidate Forum



The League of Women Voters of Seattle-King County will be hosting a candidate forum Thursday, January 26 at 7pm.



See LWVSKC Candidate Forum



Voting



Like the last three years, the King Conservation District election will primarily rely on



Ballots will be available to eligible voters online from January 24, 2023, at 8:00am through February 14, 2023, at 8:00pm. Voters may return ballots electronically through the online ballot access system. The online ballot portal works with most smartphones and browsers. If you have issues, please try using a different phone or browser before contacting KCD.



Physical ballots must be postmarked by February 14, 2023, and received by February 23, 2023, to be counted. Physical ballots may also be dropped off at King County Elections at 919 SW Grady Way, Suite 200, Renton, WA 98057.



If you have questions or need assistance voting, please contact



Once you voted you can







King Conservation District is holding an election for Seat #3 on the Board of Supervisors. Voting begins January 24, 2023 and ends February 14, 2023.