Statement from FBI Director Christopher Wray

Friday, August 12, 2022

Christopher Wray, FBI Director
"Unfounded attacks on the integrity of the FBI erode respect for the rule of law and are a grave disservice to the men and women who sacrifice so much to protect others. 

"Violence and threats against law enforcement, including the FBI, are dangerous and should be deeply concerning to all Americans. 

"Every day I see the men and women of the FBI doing their jobs professionally and with rigor, objectivity, and a fierce commitment to our mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution. 

"I am proud to serve alongside them."



