Statement from FBI Director Christopher Wray
Friday, August 12, 2022
|Christopher Wray, FBI Director
"Violence and threats against law enforcement, including the FBI, are dangerous and should be deeply concerning to all Americans.
"Every day I see the men and women of the FBI doing their jobs professionally and with rigor, objectivity, and a fierce commitment to our mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution.
"I am proud to serve alongside them."
0 comments:
Post a Comment