Flags at half-staff Friday for Firefighter Dan Patterson
Friday, August 12, 2022
Governor Inslee is deeply saddened by the death of Spokane Valley Firefighter Dan Patterson, 53, and directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory on Friday, August 12, 2022.
Firefighter Patterson died in the line of duty on Thursday, August 4, 2022. He died of cardiac arrest just after finishing a run.
Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Friday, August 12, 2022.
Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.
