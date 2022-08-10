

Shoreline Walks – Woodway from Richmond Beach, Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 10am

Meet at the tennis court on the north side of Richmond Beach Community Park on 197th





From the tennis courts of the Richmond Beach Community Park we will head up the hill on 20th NW to loop through the Town of Woodway.





We will pass by a variety of housing from traditional houses on small lots at the south end to enormous estates at the north end. Along the way we will cut through a bit of the Woodway Preserve, check out the new town hall, walk a trail through Deer Park, and enjoy the view from the 1929 concrete Brown Owl Bridge.





Shoreline Walks are designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free. No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest!





Full list of walks online











