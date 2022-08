ReportFraud.ftc.gov Don’t click on that random text. It’s a scam Don’t click on that random text. It’s a scam





Sorry to burst your bubble. That unexpected text from the Postal Service (USPS), Costco, or The Home Depot telling you about an unclaimed package or a survey you can complete to claim a freebie is NOT.





It's just the latest scheme to get your money and/or identity.





Remember - if something is too good to be true - it's not true