Rock sale at Paramount School Park August 14, 2022 from the North Seattle Lapidary and Mineral Club
Saturday, August 6, 2022
North Seattle Lapidary and Mineral Club will hold a rock sale with free activities for kids at Paramount School Park in Shoreline on Sunday August 14, 2022 from 11am to 4pm.
The North Seattle Lapidary and Mineral Club is one of Seattle's largest and oldest rock clubs.
Supporting over 200 members, the North Seattle Lapidary and Mineral Club's goal is to promote geologic exploration, education and outreach.
Paramount School Park 15300 8th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155
