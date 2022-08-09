Northwest Junior Pipe band wins trophy for deportment in competition in Scotland

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Photo courtesy NW Junior Pipe Band

The Northwest Junior Pipe Band reports they had a really fun day competing at the Bridge of Allan Highland Games!

And they're even taking home a trophy for being great at marching and deportment!

Next they will be taking part at Piping Live! 2022, which is happening in Glasgow, Scotland from 6th - 14th August. You can find out more about the festival, and the band performance at www.pipinglive.co.uk

You can even buy tickets for the livestream event.



Posted by DKH at 3:55 AM
Tags: , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  