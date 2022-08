Northwest Junior Pipe band wins trophy for deportment in competition in Scotland

The Northwest Junior Pipe Band reports they had a really fun day competing at the Bridge of Allan Highland Games!

And they're even taking home a trophy for being great at marching and deportment!Next they will be taking part at Piping Live! 2022, which is happening in Glasgow, Scotland from 6th - 14th August. You can find out more about the festival, and the band performance at www.pipinglive.co.uk You can even buy tickets for the livestream event.