Northwest Junior Pipe band wins trophy for deportment in competition in Scotland
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
|Photo courtesy NW Junior Pipe Band
The Northwest Junior Pipe Band reports they had a really fun day competing at the Bridge of Allan Highland Games!
And they're even taking home a trophy for being great at marching and deportment!
Next they will be taking part at Piping Live! 2022, which is happening in Glasgow, Scotland from 6th - 14th August. You can find out more about the festival, and the band performance at www.pipinglive.co.uk
You can even buy tickets for the livestream event.
Next they will be taking part at Piping Live! 2022, which is happening in Glasgow, Scotland from 6th - 14th August. You can find out more about the festival, and the band performance at www.pipinglive.co.uk
You can even buy tickets for the livestream event.
0 comments:
Post a Comment