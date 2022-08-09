LFP Council meetings Thursday

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Lake Forest Park 2022 City Council

The Lake Forest Park City Council work session Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 6pm will discuss the Capital Improvement Plan - Budget Review for 2023-2024.

At 7pm the regular meeting will hear a presentation from King County Regional Homelessness Authority regarding the proposed North King County Interlocal Agreement.

They will take action on Resolution 1853 - Authorizing the Mayor to sign a professional services agreement with the Watershed Company to conduct a Tree Inventory.

The meeting is hybrid, both in person at City Hall in Town Center and online. The full agenda, information for participation, and how to make comments at this site.



Posted by DKH at 3:37 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  