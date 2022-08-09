LFP Council meetings Thursday

Lake Forest Park 2022 City Council

The Lake Forest Park City Council work session Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 6pm will discuss the Capital Improvement Plan - Budget Review for 2023-2024.





At 7pm the regular meeting will hear a presentation from King County Regional Homelessness Authority regarding the proposed North King County Interlocal Agreement.





They will take action on Resolution 1853 - Authorizing the Mayor to sign a professional services agreement with the Watershed Company to conduct a Tree Inventory.





The meeting is hybrid, both in person at City Hall in Town Center and online. The full agenda, information for participation, and how to make comments at this site.











