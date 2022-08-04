New Police Chaplain for Lake Forest Park Police Department
Thursday, August 4, 2022
|LFPPD Chaplain Andy Koss
Chaplain Koss also works as a chaplain for Northshore Fire Department. He graduated from the Chaplain Academy in 2017 and has been working for Northshore Fire since.
He was a Navy pilot for 20 years and, after retiring from the military, worked as a FedEx pilot. Chaplain Koss lives in the local area.
A police chaplain may be brought on scene to support first responders and their families during difficult times. Much like the police service, police chaplains are available 24/7, including weekends and holidays.
The service provided by chaplains to our officers — and to our community as a whole — is extremely important.
Chief Mike Harden offered this insight:
“I strongly believe that a chaplaincy program can support a culture where officers feel comfortable seeking help and finding support, and I also know that chaplaincy programs can also serve as support systems for officers following critical incidents and other traumatic event on- or off-duty. Chaplain Koss provides a great service to our staff and the community."
