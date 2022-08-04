New Police Chaplain for Lake Forest Park Police Department





The service provided by chaplains to our officers — and to our community as a whole — is extremely important.





Chief Mike Harden offered this insight:

“I strongly believe that a chaplaincy program can support a culture where officers feel comfortable seeking help and finding support, and I also know that chaplaincy programs can also serve as support systems for officers following critical incidents and other traumatic event on- or off-duty. Chaplain Koss provides a great service to our staff and the community."





He was a Navy pilot for 20 years and, after retiring from the military, worked as a FedEx pilot. Chaplain Koss lives in the local area.A police chaplain may be brought on scene to support first responders and their families during difficult times. Much like the police service, police chaplains are available 24/7, including weekends and holidays.