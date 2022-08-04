AG Ferguson: Latest action in statewide initiative to reform towing industry and protect active duty service members’ rights
Thursday, August 4, 2022
a court order will require Chuck’s Towing, a Clark County towing company, to pay three service members for illegally selling their cars at auction.
The order also requires it to implement specific policies so it will not harm service members in the future.
The case is part of Ferguson’s ongoing Military and Veterans Initiative to stand up for Washington’s active-duty service members and veterans.
It involves engaging and educating service members and veterans about their rights and the resources available to them, vigorously enforcing the legal protections within the Attorney General’s authority and promoting and facilitating access to civil legal services.
Through the Initiative, Ferguson is working to reform Washington’s towing industry to ensure that tow companies comply with legal protections for active duty military.
