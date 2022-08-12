Neighborhood open house at North City Fire Station 63 Sunday

Friday, August 12, 2022

North City Fire Station 63 photo by Mike Remarcke

Shoreline Fire is holding a neighborhood open house at their newest fire station, #63 in North City, on Sunday, August 14, 2022 from 1 - 3pm

Drop in to see what community support and finances helped build!

Walk to the station as you are able; or Les Schwab has offered its 25 parking spaces for the event at its tire center 17754 15th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155


The station, at 1410 NE 180th St, Shoreline, WA 98155, responds (but is not limited) to calls the length of Shoreline, along 15th NE, as well as central Shoreline via NE 185th.

Stay tuned for a big open house at the Headquarters station on Aurora in September.



