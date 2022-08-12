2022 ShoreLake Battle of the Bands ends on a High Note

What an incredible turnout from the community! Over the course of three nights featuring amazing local musicians and performances, there were over a 1,000 guests who came out to support the bands and ShoreLake Arts. Thank you to all of you for making it a week to remember!





They gave the City of Lake Forest Park a stellar performance weaving through their songs, anchored by vivid lyrics and vocals. Undeniably catchy! They are getting $1,500 in cash and a day of recording studio time at the legendary Robert Lang Studios





And congratulations to the runner-up Rug! E. Pruitt and Jeannie Rak presented the second place award to this band who gave us a powerful performance. They left an everlasting impression in just 15 minutes. Their prize is $1,000 in cash and a performer’s gear package from Mackie including speakers, tripod stands and a pair of dynamic microphones.





Runner up: Rug





This year also included the People’s Choice Award where the audience voted for their favorite band - Stargazy Pie.





The award of $500 in cash and recording studio time at Robert lang Studios was presented by Jack Malek of Windermere. Thank you to all of our judges Robert Lang, Tina Lang, Scott Markley, E. Pruitt, Jesse Field, Alex Donka, and Jeannie Rak for all of their work bringing this event together and a special shout out to Aidan Gallagher, one of the stars in the Netflix series, The Umbrella Academy, who stepped in as a guest judge on Tuesday night.



People's Choice award to Stargazy Pie



