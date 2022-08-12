2022 ShoreLake Battle of the Bands ends on a High Note
Friday, August 12, 2022
|First place: Jamm
What an incredible turnout from the community! Over the course of three nights featuring amazing local musicians and performances, there were over a 1,000 guests who came out to support the bands and ShoreLake Arts. Thank you to all of you for making it a week to remember!
A concert, a competition, a community event for all age groups, a platform to nourish talent, this year's Battle of the Bands was all that and more. The highlights were many, including a beer garden sponsored by Monka Brewing Co., food trucks, and musician Q and A’s on stage with emcee Sasha Cousineau. Of course all of this was capped off with five wonderful performances by such talented local musicians. The future is bright!
Speaking of wonderful performances, the group of seven judges had the difficult task of selecting the winners. Scott Markley from Annex Room Studio presented the 1st place award.
Congratulations to Jamn!
They gave the City of Lake Forest Park a stellar performance weaving through their songs, anchored by vivid lyrics and vocals. Undeniably catchy! They are getting $1,500 in cash and a day of recording studio time at the legendary Robert Lang Studios.
And congratulations to the runner-up Rug! E. Pruitt and Jeannie Rak presented the second place award to this band who gave us a powerful performance. They left an everlasting impression in just 15 minutes. Their prize is $1,000 in cash and a performer’s gear package from Mackie including speakers, tripod stands and a pair of dynamic microphones.
|Runner up: Rug
This year also included the People’s Choice Award where the audience voted for their favorite band - Stargazy Pie.
The award of $500 in cash and recording studio time at Robert lang Studios was presented by Jack Malek of Windermere. Thank you to all of our judges Robert Lang, Tina Lang, Scott Markley, E. Pruitt, Jesse Field, Alex Donka, and Jeannie Rak for all of their work bringing this event together and a special shout out to Aidan Gallagher, one of the stars in the Netflix series, The Umbrella Academy, who stepped in as a guest judge on Tuesday night.
Thank you again to all of the participating bands this year! A big round of applause to Altigi, Snacks at Midnight, Cottage Corpse, Now or Ever, Souls Worn Thin, The Stillvettas and Alex Vile.
ShoreLake Arts is proud to present this event with major support from Jack Malek of Windermere, Robert Lang Studios, Robert Lang Studios Academy, Annex Room Studio, Monka Brewing Co., the City of Lake Forest Park, ArtsWA, National Endowment for the Arts, and individual donors, like you. Annex Room, Tristar Team Re/Max NW, Pilgrim Media Services, Mackie, and Revel Rouser Events.
Thank you to all the volunteers, ShoreLake Arts Board Members, city officials, food trucks, sound crew, arts advocates, community members, donors, sponsors, staff, and many more for making this event so much fun!
Questions can be emailed to Teresa Pape at programs@shorelakearts.org
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
