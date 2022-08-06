LFP Planning Commission meeting August 9, 2022
Saturday, August 6, 2022
|LFP Planning Commission 2021
This meeting will be held in person at LFP City Hall and virtually, via Zoom. Please review information provided on the agenda, once it is available, for details on how to participate in the meeting via Zoom.
Please click the link below to join the webinar:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84735061045
8-9-22_PC Packet includes full agenda, dial in instructions, and information on making comments.
- Sign Code Update - Review of draft memorandum to Council to accompany recommended code amendments •
- Reasonable Use Exception Code Update – Review draft code amendment revised in response to Commission discussion at last meeting
LFP City Hall
17425 Ballinger Way NE
Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
