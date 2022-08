Finals tonight: 2022 ShoreLake Battle of the Bands

2022 ShoreLake Battle of the Bands

Finals Tonight

We were honored to have Aidan R Gallager of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy and musician join us as a guest judge on Tuesday night. Can’t wait for more surprises and the kind of music that unfolds tonight.We have 5 bands playing - Rug, Jamn, Altigi, Stargazy Pie and Snacks at Midnight.We have a Beer Garden sponsored by Monka Brewing Co. You get three types of beers and a Hard Seltzer option to buy in our collectible glass. In addition we also have food and dessert carts - Delfino's Chicago Style Pizza Jumpin Jambalaya , and Kool Kidz Ice Cream