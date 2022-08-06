Finals tonight: 2022 ShoreLake Battle of the Bands
Saturday, August 6, 2022
|l-r Teresa Pape, E Pruitt, Jeannie Rak, Alex Donka, Scott Markley, Aidan R Gallagher, Jonathan Booker, Robert Lang, Sahana Shivanand, Jesse Field, Becky Blixt, Tina Lang.
2022 ShoreLake Battle of the Bands
Finals Tonight
Pfingst Animal Acres Park in Lake Forest Park
ShoreLake Arts is excited for the ShoreLake Battle of the Bands finals happening tonight, August 6, 2022.
We were honored to have Aidan R Gallager of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy and musician join us as a guest judge on Tuesday night. Can’t wait for more surprises and the kind of music that unfolds tonight.
We have 5 bands playing - Rug, Jamn, Altigi, Stargazy Pie and Snacks at Midnight.
We have a Beer Garden sponsored by Monka Brewing Co. You get three types of beers and a Hard Seltzer option to buy in our collectible glass. In addition we also have food and dessert carts - Delfino's Chicago Style Pizza, Jumpin Jambalaya, and Kool Kidz Ice Cream
Stop by our information desk to ask us about our programs and workshops where you can also buy some candies, water and La Croix.
Are you excited to see who takes home the grand prize and studio time at the world famous Robert Lang Studios? The 1st place winner gets all that and $1,500. The 2nd place winner will take home $1,000 and gear supplied by Mackie
First and Second Place winners will be decided by the judges and the new People's Choice Award will be decided by the crowd. Your favorite band will need your support to cheer them on. Come on tonight to vote for the Award and make your voice heard.
Tickets are available to buy at the door from 5:30pm.
ShoreLake Arts is proud to present this event with major support from Jack Malek of Windermere, Robert Lang Studios, Robert Lang Studios Academy, Annex Room Studio, Mackie, Monka Brewing Co., Tri-Star Team ReMax NW, the City of Lake Forest Park, ArtsWA, National Endowment for the Arts, and individual donors, like you.
Questions can be emailed to Teresa at programs@shorelakearts.org
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
