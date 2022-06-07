You are invited to the Shoreline Schools Retirement Celebration on Thursday

Tuesday, June 7, 2022

You are invited to the Shoreline Schools Retirement Celebration on Thursday, June 9, 2022 from 5:30-7:30pm in the Shoreline Room of the Shoreline Center, 18560 1st Ave NE.

We hope you’ll join us to celebrate and thank the retirees attending this year's celebration!

2022 Retirement Reception Honorees:
  • Jennifer Altena, Syre Elementary
  • Linda Bow, Shorecrest High School
  • Karen Bradley, Syre Elementary
  • Stephen Growden, Shorecrest High School
  • David Guthrie, Einstein Middle School
  • Betty Humphreys, Business Services
  • Linda Jepsen, Einstein Middle School
  • Hadj Maaradji, Transportation
  • Marla Miller, Superintendent's Office
  • Sharon Moser, Shorecrest High School
  • Elizabeth Nunes, Ridgecrest Elementary
  • Tam Osborne, Human Resources
  • Bob Phillips, Elementary Music
  • Amy Pleasant, Syre Elementary
  • Elaine Swanson, Shorewood High School
  • Shirley Van Beek, Syre Elementary
Beverages and desserts will be served, with the option to socialize in the courtyard outside of the Shoreline Room, weather permitting, before the recognition program begins at approximately 6:00pm.



Posted by DKH at 2:07 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  