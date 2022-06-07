You are invited to the Shoreline Schools Retirement Celebration on Thursday
Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Shoreline Room of the Shoreline Center, 18560 1st Ave NE.
We hope you’ll join us to celebrate and thank the retirees attending this year's celebration!
2022 Retirement Reception Honorees:
- Jennifer Altena, Syre Elementary
- Linda Bow, Shorecrest High School
- Karen Bradley, Syre Elementary
- Stephen Growden, Shorecrest High School
- David Guthrie, Einstein Middle School
- Betty Humphreys, Business Services
- Linda Jepsen, Einstein Middle School
- Hadj Maaradji, Transportation
- Marla Miller, Superintendent's Office
- Sharon Moser, Shorecrest High School
- Elizabeth Nunes, Ridgecrest Elementary
- Tam Osborne, Human Resources
- Bob Phillips, Elementary Music
- Amy Pleasant, Syre Elementary
- Elaine Swanson, Shorewood High School
- Shirley Van Beek, Syre Elementary
