Jobs: WSDOT Survey and Right of Way Manager (WMS02)

The successful candidate appointed to this position will be the Subject Matter Expert (SME) and establish long-term visions for the efficient operation of the organization to match project funding over the course of two biennia utilizing accessible state budget program data. Through strong and innovative leadership, this position will strategically develop and influence policies and manage issues to enable the successful delivery of Survey, ROW, and UAS related program and project deliverables. We encourage you to apply if you are interested in taking on this challenge to lead a diverse team to successfully deliver WSDOT projects.

Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region$89,145 - $114,307 AnnuallyThe Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region (NWR) is eager to hire an experienced program manager looking to advance their career to serve as the Survey and Right of Way Manager. This position is responsible in helping to maintain and balance the complex competing needs and priorities for Survey, Right of Way (ROW), and Unmanned Autonomous Systems (UAS) policies, procedures, and issues for multiple programs and projects throughout NWR, as well as Washington State Ferries (WSF), SR-520 Corridor Program, Washington State Attorney General, Washington State Patrol (WSP), and WSDOT HQ.