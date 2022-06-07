Jobs: WSDOT Air Quality, Acoustics, and Energy Program Specialist (TPS3, In-Training)
Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region
$59,698 - $88,615 Annually
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region’s Environmental Office promotes and facilities an environmentally responsible transportation program. In order to achieve the goals of the program, WSDOT is hiring an environmental professional to serve as the Air Quality, Acoustics and Energy Program Specialist.
This position will independently and collaboratively conduct planning assignments involving multiple transportation modes and problem areas within the Air Quality, Acoustical, and Energy disciplines related to transportation projects. Your involvement and initiative will be supporting the natural ecology of our region and the livelihood of the transportation public. With this in mind, WSDOT is searching for someone who has a passion for environmental issues and wants to make a truly rewarding contribution to WSDOT and the state of Washington.
Job description and application
