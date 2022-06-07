Pavement repairs on the Burke-Gilman Trail in Kenmore June 13–24
Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Pavement repairs on the Burke-Gilman Trail between 47th Ave NE to 61st Ave NE in Kenmore will take place June 13–24, 2022.
Construction hours are 7am – 5pm, Monday–Friday. Trail access will be open before / after construction daily.
During construction hours, trail access is still available via designated detours on the shoulder of the current trail.
Plan for additional time to navigate through the construction zone. Flaggers will be on trail to direct traffic. Expect intermittent closures of up to 15 minutes while work crews position heavy equipment. Bicyclists will need to walk their bikes in construction areas.
For additional project information, contact parksinfo@kingcounty.gov or 206-477-4527
0 comments:
Post a Comment