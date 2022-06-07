Melyssa Stone selected as new Shorewood Assistant Principal

Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Melyssa Stone, Assistant Principal
Shorewood High School
Melyssa Stone has been selected to be an assistant principal at Shorewood High School beginning in the 2022-2023 school year, Superintendent Susana Reyes announced. 

She will succeed Elaine Swanson, who is retiring at the end of the school year.

Melyssa is a familiar face to the Shorewood and Shoreline Schools community. 

She currently serves as an assistant principal at Kellogg Middle School and, prior to that, she also spent five years as the dean of students at Shorewood High School. 

She is also the founder and lead organizer of the Black Voices: A Community Opportunity series of annual events.

Melyssa received her master’s degree in educational leadership and policy studies from the University of Washington and a bachelor’s degree in music education and vocal performance from Seattle Pacific University. 

She received her administrative certificate from the Danforth Educational Leadership Program at the University of Washington.

“I’m excited to welcome Melyssa back to the Shorewood High School community,” said Superintendent Reyes. 
“Throughout the selection process, Melyssa’s focus on community-building, equity, and high levels of support for families, students, and staff was evident. She brings valuable knowledge, insight, and expertise that will be great assets to the home of the Stormrays.”

This selection was made and shared with the Kellogg and Shorewood communities in February.



Posted by DKH at 1:05 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  