Melyssa Stone selected as new Shorewood Assistant Principal

She will succeed Elaine Swanson, who is retiring at the end of the school year.



Melyssa is a familiar face to the Shorewood and Shoreline Schools community.





She is also the founder and lead organizer of the Black Voices: A Community Opportunity series of annual events.



Melyssa received her master’s degree in educational leadership and policy studies from the University of Washington and a bachelor’s degree in music education and vocal performance from Seattle Pacific University.









“I’m excited to welcome Melyssa back to the Shorewood High School community,” said Superintendent Reyes. “Throughout the selection process, Melyssa’s focus on community-building, equity, and high levels of support for families, students, and staff was evident. She brings valuable knowledge, insight, and expertise that will be great assets to the home of the Stormrays.”

She received her administrative certificate from the Danforth Educational Leadership Program at the University of Washington.

She currently serves as an assistant principal at Kellogg Middle School and, prior to that, she also spent five years as the dean of students at Shorewood High School.