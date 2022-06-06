ShoreLake Arts' 2022 Gala for the Arts honored artists, community leaders, and organizations

From the Shoreline Short Short Film Festival to 6x6 NW and Battle of the Bands, Jack has worked with and supported ShoreLake Arts since 2016. As a sponsor, a student, a volunteer and a patron Jack's knowledge, energy and enthusiasm help ShoreLake Arts expand its reach and better serve our community.

Former ShoreLake Arts Executive Director Lorie

Hoffman and Tony Doupé, Program Lead, Film

and Theater Arts. Shoreline Community College





ShoreLake Arts is fortunate to partner with Shoreline Community College in programs such as the Shoreline Short Short Film Festival, 6x6 NW and the upcoming Shoreline 2160 streaming play.





We are delighted to honor the work of the Film, Drama, and Cinema Department. We honor them for making excellent, engaging film and theater education broadly accessible and for their commitment to promoting emerging artists.



As members of the Shoreline Film Office, ShoreLake Arts and the Film, Drama, and Cinema Department work in collaboration with the City of Shoreline to promote film production and filmmakers in our area.





Robert Lang and Tina Liberio Lang 2022 Community Arts Impact Award - Robert Lang and Tina Liberio Lang



Tina and Bob have co-owned Robert Lang Studios, a major recording studio in Shoreline WA for more than 47 years. Artists including Nirvana, Dave Matthews, the Foo Fighters, Alice In Chains, Soundgarden, Steven and Damian Marley, Death Cab for Cutie, The Sonics and Peter Frampton have called the studio their home. Tina and Bob have co-owned, a major recording studio in Shoreline WA for more than 47 years. Artists including Nirvana, Dave Matthews, the Foo Fighters, Alice In Chains, Soundgarden, Steven and Damian Marley, Death Cab for Cutie, The Sonics and Peter Frampton have called the studio their home.





In 2020 Tina formed Robert Lang Studios Academy, a vocational school for aspiring music producers and audio engineers. Students get real-life experience in the studio and a strong foundation for a career in the music industry.



Closer to home, the Langs have been the driving force behind ShoreLake Arts’ Battle of the Bands. Now entering into its third year, this 3-day event attracts emerging artists of all ages from across the state. The Langs provide studio time and mentorship to the winners and people’s choice favorites, they and those at the studios serve as jurors, help up design the sound and are generally the voice of experience for this growing event.





Sandra Garcia-Arceo (far right)

Spotlight Artist of the Year Spotlight Artist of the Year Award - Sandra Garcia-Arceo



The filmmaker behind our first BIPOC Film Project, Sandra created three short films celebrating BIPOC business owners in Shoreline. These films focused on the untold stories of our local business owners, helping create meaningful community connections.



A Latina filmmaker, director, writer, producer, who was born and raised in the greater Seattle area, Sandra. studied film production at Shoreline Community College. The filmmaker behind our first BIPOC Film Project, Sandra created three short films celebrating BIPOC business owners in Shoreline. These films focused on the untold stories of our local business owners, helping create meaningful community connections.A Latina filmmaker, director, writer, producer, who was born and raised in the greater Seattle area, Sandra. studied film production at Shoreline Community College.





After graduation, Sandra formed Alma Mia Productions where she works as a freelance filmmaker. Alma Mía Productions focuses on producing an array of stories including short films, documentaries and commercials.



In addition to the awards, the 2022 Gala included an online and live auction, games, and musical performances and raised more than $67,000 to support ShoreLake Arts’ public events and arts education efforts.





Eager bidders

, a Lake Forest Park-based event production company, coordinated the gala again this year, helping us navigate the space between online and in person portions of the event. Kind + Co , a Lake Forest Park-based event production company, coordinated the gala again this year, helping us navigate the space between online and in person portions of the event.



Viewing the Dessert Dash offerings Shorelake Arts is profoundly grateful to the community for their support of this event and of ShoreLake Arts as a whole. Nearly 70 companies, organizations and individuals donated items to the Auction, and contributions from event goers and those who could not attend were at an all-time high. Shorelake Arts is profoundly grateful to the community for their support of this event and of ShoreLake Arts as a whole. Nearly 70 companies, organizations and individuals donated items to the Auction, and contributions from event goers and those who could not attend were at an all-time high.



