Another view of storm clouds on Thursday evening
Monday, June 6, 2022
|Photo by Lee Lageschulte
This photo, like Mike Remarke's photo looking toward the Cascades in Carl Dinse's weather report, was taken on Thursday evening, June 2, 2022 as the thunderclouds were rolling in.
This view is over Puget Sound, with the storm clouds clearly visible. There was a brief, but impressively loud thunderstorm Thursday night, followed by a prolonged storm that woke us up Friday morning.
