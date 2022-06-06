Another view of storm clouds on Thursday evening

Monday, June 6, 2022

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

This photo, like Mike Remarke's photo looking toward the Cascades in Carl Dinse's weather report, was taken on Thursday evening, June 2, 2022 as the thunderclouds were rolling in.

This view is over Puget Sound, with the storm clouds clearly visible. There was a brief, but impressively loud thunderstorm Thursday night, followed by a prolonged storm that woke us up Friday morning.



