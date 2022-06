Another view of storm clouds on Thursday evening

Photo by Lee Lageschulte





This photo, like Mike Remarke's photo looking toward the Cascades in Carl Dinse's weather report , was taken on Thursday evening, June 2, 2022 as the thunderclouds were rolling in.





This view is over Puget Sound, with the storm clouds clearly visible. There was a brief, but impressively loud thunderstorm Thursday night, followed by a prolonged storm that woke us up Friday morning.