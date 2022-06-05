WeatherWatcher: Scattered thunderstorms threat returns on Sunday, and La Niña

Convective clouds and thunderstorms on Friday June 3, 2022.

Photo by Mike Remarcke.





A brush with thunderstorms on Thursday and then a direct hit of thunderstorms waking us up Friday morning led to a lot of dramatic looking skies to end our week. The threat of even more thunderstorms returns on Sunday and Sunday evening.





When thunder roars go indoors.



Showers continue Monday, then on Tuesday we will get a break and it might seem like a mid-April day, with sunny skies and high temperatures into the low 70's. Clouds and showers return Thursday into the next weekend. Next Friday although is a long stretch as far as forecasts go, and looks to be the wettest day of the week.



Temperatures are warmer than they have been, finally. We should be breaking the 60 degree mark every day next week, three out of the next six days could break 70°F, despite the clouds and rain showers. You can blame all this cool and wet weather on La Niña, which is continuing strong into its third season in a row.



The current The current ENSO forecast calls for likely continued La Niña conditions through summer and at least next fall/winter. This is being called a triple dip La Niña; they are rare, but not unheard of. We've had several events in the past 50 years where there were three La Niña years in a row.



What does this mean for our local weather? More of the same, colder than average, wetter than average here in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.





Summer should be somewhat of a relief from last year, with hopefully no major heat waves. We can't rule them out completely but we likely will be cooler this summer as a general average than we have been for a few years.





Fewer days in the 80's, a lot fewer days breaking 90°F, and 100°F is unlikely. More thunderstorms are possible, more rain events and clouds.





For current weather conditions visit www.shorelineweather.com







