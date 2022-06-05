Free Health, Wellness, and Safety Fair in Shoreline Saturday June 11

Sunday, June 5, 2022



Health, Wellness and Safety Fair in partnership with
Evergreen/Polyclinic 
Saturday June 11, 2022 - 10am-2pm at the

Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center

Doors will open at 10am welcoming attendees to our Multi-Purpose Room filled with table displays with resources and take home giveaways. 

Speakers will present informational talks on health, wellness and safety information to attendees.

Explore Display tables
  • Bastyr Clinic
  • Cognitive Testing/Dementia
  • End of Life Planning
  • Environmental Issues
  • Humana
  • King County Public Health
  • Meals on Wheels
  • Neighborhood Network
  • Premera
  • Power of One Program
  • Shoreline Farmers Market
  • United Healthcare
Listen to our speakers
  • Bastyr Naturopathic Medicine 10am
  • CPR Demo with Fire Department 11am
  • Cognitive testing and Dementia noon
  • Fall Prevention 1pm
Covid Protocol: Masks Required

Check our website for the latest updated information on the Fair
shorelinelfpseniorcenter.org



