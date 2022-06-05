Free Health, Wellness, and Safety Fair in Shoreline Saturday June 11
Sunday, June 5, 2022
Health, Wellness and Safety Fair in partnership with
Evergreen/Polyclinic
Saturday June 11, 2022 - 10am-2pm at the
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center
Doors will open at 10am welcoming attendees to our Multi-Purpose Room filled with table displays with resources and take home giveaways.
Speakers will present informational talks on health, wellness and safety information to attendees.
Explore Display tables
Check our website for the latest updated information on the Fair
shorelinelfpseniorcenter.org
- Bastyr Clinic
- Cognitive Testing/Dementia
- End of Life Planning
- Environmental Issues
- Humana
- King County Public Health
- Meals on Wheels
- Neighborhood Network
- Premera
- Power of One Program
- Shoreline Farmers Market
- United Healthcare
- Bastyr Naturopathic Medicine 10am
- CPR Demo with Fire Department 11am
- Cognitive testing and Dementia noon
- Fall Prevention 1pm
