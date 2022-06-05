ShoreLake Arts: Free Concerts in the Park begin June 29
Sunday, June 5, 2022
|Concert at Cromwell Park
ShoreLake Arts
Free Concerts in the Park
Starting June 29th and running through August 17th
Summer Concerts in the Park are back! ShoreLake Arts is excited to announce a summer full of live performances on Wednesday evenings. All performances are walk-up events and free. Join us in supporting our local musicians and performers with a joyful, fun night out with friends, family, and the community!
All concerts will begin at 6:30pm unless noted.
Wednesday, June 29 - Two bands, one night
Pfingst Animal Acres Park
JERF | Rock
Your Downstairs Neighbor | Rock
Wednesday, July 13
Richmond Beach Community Park
Shakespeare in the Park | Cymbeline
Wednesday, July 20, 6:00 PM start time
Cromwell Park
JHP Legacy |African Cultural Dance)
Wednesday, August 17
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
Northwest Blend | Hawaiian
|Showmobile stage in Pfingst Animal Acres Park
Bring your low chairs, blankets, and picnic supplies. Dress for the weather.
Parking for June 29. There will be plenty of street parking near Pfingst Animal Acres Park on NE 178th St. There’s also parking on 37th Ave NE near Brookside Elementary.
Parking for August 17. Kruckeberg Botanic Garden has limited parking available. But you may also park at the Richmond Beach Congregational. It’s about a 5-10 minute walk. Ridesharing (Lyft/Uber) is a great option as well!
ShoreLake Arts is proud to present this event with major support from the City of Lake Forest Park, City of Shoreline, Kruckeberg Botanic Garden, and individual donors, like you.
Questions can be emailed to Teresa Pape, Program Manager, at programs@shorelakearts.org
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
