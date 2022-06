ShoreLake Arts: Free Concerts in the Park begin June 29

Concert at Cromwell Park





ShoreLake Arts

Free Concerts in the Park

Starting June 29th and running through August 17th





Showmobile stage in Pfingst Animal Acres Park



Bring your low chairs, blankets, and picnic supplies. Dress for the weather.



Parking for June 29. There will be plenty of street parking near Pfingst Animal Acres Park on NE 178th St. There’s also parking on 37th Ave NE near Brookside Elementary.



Parking for August 17. Kruckeberg Botanic Garden has limited parking available. But you may also park at the



ShoreLake Arts is proud to present this event with major support from the City of Shoreline,



Questions can be emailed to Teresa Pape, Program Manager, at



is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.





Bring your low chairs, blankets, and picnic supplies. Dress for the weather.Parking for June 29. There will be plenty of street parking near Pfingst Animal Acres Park on NE 178th St. There’s also parking on 37th Ave NE near Brookside Elementary.Parking for August 17. Kruckeberg Botanic Garden has limited parking available. But you may also park at the Richmond Beach Congregational . It’s about a 5-10 minute walk. Ridesharing (Lyft/Uber) is a great option as well!ShoreLake Arts is proud to present this event with major support from the City of Lake Forest Park Kruckeberg Botanic Garden , and individual donors , like you.Questions can be emailed to Teresa Pape, Program Manager, at programs@shorelakearts.org ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.





Summer Concerts in the Park are back! ShoreLake Arts is excited to announce a summer full of live performances on Wednesday evenings. All performances are walk-up events and free. Join us in supporting our local musicians and performers with a joyful, fun night out with friends, family, and the community!All concerts will begin at 6:30pm unless noted.Wednesday, June 29 - Two bands, one nightJERF | RockYour Downstairs Neighbor | RockWednesday, July 13Shakespeare in the Park | CymbelineWednesday, July 20, 6:00 PM start timeJHP Legacy |African Cultural Dance)Wednesday, August 17Northwest Blend | Hawaiian