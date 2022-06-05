LFP Police respond to 242 calls from May 26 to June 3, 2022
Sunday, June 5, 2022
|LFP Police calls included this rather spectacular crash. Sorry - no details provided.
Photo courtesy LFP PD
Weekly Calls for Service 05/26 - 06/3
Your officers responded to 242 calls for service or self initiated activity which included the following:
- 88 Traffic related events (Including the collision pictured)
- 44 Extra patrols/Business checks
- 15 Suspicious circumstances
- 9 Welfare checks
- 5 Thefts
- 4 Alarms
While we don't typically respond to social media posts, please call 206-364-8216 if you have any question
0 comments:
Post a Comment