LFP Police respond to 242 calls from May 26 to June 3, 2022

LFP Police calls included this rather spectacular crash. Sorry - no details provided.

Photo courtesy LFP PD





Your officers responded to 242 calls for service or self initiated activity which included the following:



88 Traffic related events (Including the collision pictured)

44 Extra patrols/Business checks

15 Suspicious circumstances

9 Welfare checks

5 Thefts

4 Alarms

While we don't typically respond to social media posts, please call 206-364-8216 if you have any question











