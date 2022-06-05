LFP Police respond to 242 calls from May 26 to June 3, 2022

Sunday, June 5, 2022

LFP Police calls included this rather spectacular crash. Sorry - no details provided.
Photo courtesy LFP PD

Weekly Calls for Service 05/26 - 06/3

Your officers responded to 242 calls for service or self initiated activity which included the following:
  • 88 Traffic related events (Including the collision pictured)
  • 44 Extra patrols/Business checks
  • 15 Suspicious circumstances
  • 9 Welfare checks
  • 5 Thefts
  • 4 Alarms
While we don't typically respond to social media posts, please call 206-364-8216 if you have any question



Posted by DKH at 12:44 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  