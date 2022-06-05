Domestic birds are at risk for bird flu - keep them inside, away from wild birds

Sunday, June 5, 2022

Public Health advises keeping domestic birds in coops
Photo courtesy KC Public Health
Several wild ducks and geese in King County have tested positive for bird flu. 

These birds were found both on private property and in public parks in Seattle and Bellevue.
 
Do not approach or touch wild birds, particularly if they appear ill or are dead. 

Do not try to transport wild birds or keep them in your house or yard.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife may be able to pick up the sick or dead birds: 

Report online at bit.ly/sickwildbirds or call 360-902-2200, press 4, and leave a detailed voicemail.

 

