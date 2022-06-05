Full calendar for Third Place Books in June - virtual and in person

Photo by Steven H. Robinson Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

June 2022 Event Calendar





Third Place Book is back, almost, to their regular programming with a month of authors reading from and talking about their books. Some events are in person, some are virtual. There are a couple of in person children's book events.

Please note: all times below are Pacific Time.



Both virtual and in-person events require registration in advance. Unless ticketed, events are free and open to the public. See thirdplacebooks.com for details.



( ★ ) – denotes ticketed event

( ⁂ ) – denotes event for children or middle grade readers





Monday, June 6 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

⁂ Darin Shuler

Dog and Hat and the Lost Polka Dots: Book No. 1

Readers are calling Darin Shuler’s early reader graphic novel a mix between Adventure Time and Nickelodeon programming. You and your kids will love Dog and Hat and the Lost Polka Dots, a wild ride of a story bursting with lush, fantastical illustrations.



Tuesday, June 7 at 4pm ( Virtual )

Julia Glass with Deborah Garrison

Vigil Harbor: A Novel

The National Book Award–winner of Three Junes presents her “sprawling and engrossing” (New York Times Book Review) new novel, that Lily King calls “a brave look at our climate perils, our political moment, and our deep dependence on one another.” Deborah Garrison, editor at Pantheon Books, joins in conversation.



Tuesday, June 7 at 6pm ( Virtual )

Samit Basu with Saad Z. Hossain

The City Inside

Shortlisted for the JCB Prize, India’s biggest literary award, The City Inside is an extraordinary science fiction novel about an apocalyptic near-future that challenges what resistance means in a multiverse reality. Saad Z. Hossain, author of Kundo Wakes Up, joins in conversation.



Thursday, June 9 at 3pm ( Virtual )

Lara Williams with Lydia Kiesling

The Odyssey: A Novel

The author of The Supper Club, which won the Guardian “Not the Booker” Prize, has a new novel! Welcome aboard an unreal, luxury cruise ship where Ingrid is trying to escape life on land but can hardly tell what she's getting into at sea. Our bookseller Wes writes, "If she keeps this up, I will follow Williams into the bowels of hell. Possibly lower." Lydia Kiesling, author of The Golden State, joins in conversation.



Thursday, June 9 at 6pm ( Virtual )

Tara Moss with Fiona Davis

The Ghosts of Paris

We welcome back Tara Moss for the next installment in her Billie Walker series after the international bestseller The War Widow. Fiona Davis, author of The Magnolia Palace, joins in conversation.



⁂ Sunday, June 12 at 11am ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Kids’ Storytime: Andie Powers

I Am Quiet: A Story for the Introvert in All of Us

Join us in our Children’s Book section at LFP! Andie Powers reads from her picture book I Am Quiet: A Story for the Introvert in All of Us, illustrated by Betsy Petersen. Kids and parents of all ages are welcome. No registration is required.



Sunday, June 12 from 12–2pm (Lake Forest Park Farmers Market)

William Alexander (signing only)

Ten Tomatoes that Changed the World: A History

It’s Farmers Market season! Which means sunlight and fresh produce right outside our door. Come meet New York Times bestselling author William Alexander at our Farmers Market booth. A portion of proceeds from book sales will be donated to Friends of the Commons.



Monday, June 13 at 4pm ( Virtual )

Jessi Jezewska Stevens with Joshua Cohen

The Visitors

in partnership with Community Bookstore and Exile in Bookville

The author of The Exhibition of Persephone Q discusses the new novel that Adam Wilson calls “A DeLillo-esque container for diamond-sharp insights into big data, eco-terrorism, and the subprime mortgage crisis—that, like the garden gnome who haunts its protagonist, I’m half-convinced it couldn’t possibly exist." Joshua Cohen, author of the Pulitzer Prize–winning novel The Netanyahus, joins in conversation.



Thursday, June 16 at 5pm ( Virtual )

Arinze Ifeakandu with Jonathan Lee

God's Children Are Little Broken Things

in partnership with Loyalty Bookstore

Arinze Ifeakandu discusses his debut, a book that explores queer love in contemporary Nigeria and the fundamental questions of the heart in glowing prose. Damon Galgut writes that "Arinze Ifeakandu's voice is sensually alert to the human and universal in every situation.” Jonathan Lee, author of The Great Mistake, joins in conversation.



Thursday, June 16 at 6pm ( Virtual )

Lish McBride with Olivia Waite

A Little Too Familiar

Former Third Place Books event host and bookseller Lish McBride celebrates the release of her first paranormal romance novel for adults, that Gwenda Bond calls, “Wildly inventive, thoroughly romantic, and cozily delightful.” Olivia Waite, romance fiction columnist for the New York Times Book Review, joins in conversation.



Monday, June 20 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Dan Lambe with Lorene Edwards Forkner

Now Is the Time for Trees: Make an Impact by Planting the Earth’s Most Valuable Resource

Come celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Arbor Day Foundation and learn more about how to become a part of the global movement focused on planting and nurturing trees. Lorene Edwards Forkner, author and gardening columnist for The Seattle Times, joins in conversation.



Tuesday, June 21 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Peter Fiekowsky

Climate Restoration: The Only Future That Will Sustain the Human Race

co-sponsored by the Foundation for Climate Restoration

The MIT-educated physicist, engineer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and social innovator gives a lecture on Climate Restoration, a book that will inspire conversations and, ultimately, the actions we must take to ensure a livable planet for generations to come.



Saturday, June 25 at 11am ( Virtual )

Namina Forma with Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé (and others!)

The Gilded Ones #2: The Merciless Ones

The sequel to The Gilded Ones is here! In this unique virtual event, Namina Forma and friends defend their favorite badass heroines in a “Badass Heroine Smackdown.” Enemies could be made. Refinery29 says, “Namina Forna could be the Toni Morrison of YA fantasy.”



Sunday, June 26 at 6pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Rachel Lynn Solomon with Rachel Griffin

See You Yesterday

The formerly Seattle author makes a surprise in-person appearance! From the perennial staff favorite author of Today Tonight Tomorrow, Weather Girl, and The Ex Talk comes a new YA romance. What's a girl to do when she's stuck in a time loop of her first day of college with her arch-nemesis? Rachel Griffin, author of The Nature of Witches, joins in conversation.



Tuesday, June 28 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Kira Jane Buxton (local author)

Feral Creatures

After hosting Kira Jane Buxton virtually AND for a signing at our favorite Farmers Market last summer, the paperback release of Feral Creatures will be our first in-person celebration with the author of Hollow Kingdom! Our bookseller Katelynn writes, "Feral Creatures... cannot be missed! A genuine display of the hopeful, hilarious, and often fearful process of building a family; a true odyssey." Crows welcome.



Wednesday, June 29 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Bryan Johnston

Death Warrant

The eleven-time Emmy award-winning writer and producer presents his latest book, a thriller sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. To save her brother from financial ruin, a stage performer and mentalist who never made it big agrees to be assassinated on the most popular television show on the planet.







