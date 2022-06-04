Saturday was Garage Sale Day in Ridgecrest
Saturday, June 4, 2022
|Many had individual garage sales.
Photos by Steven H. Robinson
Saturday, June 4, 2022 was the 12th Annual Garage Sale Day in the Ridgecrest Neighborhood in central Shoreline.
Ridgecrest neighbors were encouraged to have a sale at their house or partner with neighbors for an even bigger sale.
|The parking lot at Tabernacle Baptist Church was full of sellers.
The Tabernacle Baptist Church, 16508 8th Ave NE hosted sellers in their parking lot and served up free juice and hot dogs to all.
And - bonus! - it looked like the sun was shining!
