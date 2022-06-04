Saturday was Garage Sale Day in Ridgecrest

Saturday, June 4, 2022

Many had individual garage sales.
Photos by Steven H. Robinson

Saturday, June 4, 2022 was the 12th Annual Garage Sale Day in the Ridgecrest Neighborhood in central Shoreline.

Ridgecrest neighbors were encouraged to have a sale at their house or partner with neighbors for an even bigger sale.

The parking lot at Tabernacle Baptist Church was full of sellers.
Photos by Steven H. Robinson

The Tabernacle Baptist Church, 16508 8th Ave NE hosted sellers in their parking lot and served up free juice and hot dogs to all.

And - bonus! - it looked like the sun was shining!



Posted by DKH at 11:39 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  