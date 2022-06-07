Lake Forest Park has a new webpage for City Council Agendas and Minutes
Tuesday, June 7, 2022
As part of the recent upgrades to the city hall and council chambers audiovisual system, the City has a new page for agendas and minutes.
Beginning with the June meetings, this page is where you will find agendas and minutes for Council work sessions, regular business meetings, and committee of the whole meetings.
In the coming months, we will begin the process of moving agendas and minutes for all City advisory bodies to this page.
Please contact the City Clerk if you have questions.
In the coming months, we will begin the process of moving agendas and minutes for all City advisory bodies to this page.
Please contact the City Clerk if you have questions.
0 comments:
Post a Comment