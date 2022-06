LFP council work session to study revision to the Tree Code; regular meeting to approve funds for local business

LFP Council regular session Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 7pm

Meeting Location: In Person and Virtual / Zoom





On the agenda:

Resolution 1847/City Recognition of Juneteenth Holiday

Resolution 1848/Authorizing the Mayor to Sign American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Grant Agreement between the City and Two Trading Tigers, LLC

Please note, the link works for both the Work Session (6:00pm) and Regular Meeting (7:00pm).







Call into Webinar: 253-215-8782 | Webinar ID: 892 5610 0684



As allowed by law, the Council may add items not listed on the agenda. Join Zoom Webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89256100684 Call into Webinar: 253-215-8782 | Webinar ID: 892 5610 0684As allowed by law, the Council may add items not listed on the agenda.



For up-to-date information on agendas, visit the Council’s agenda website





Meetings are shown on the city’s website; and on Comcast channel 21 for subscribers within the Lake Forest Park city limits.



For up-to-date information on agendas, visit the Council’s agenda website https://lakeforestpark-wa.municodemeetings.com/ You will also find information about participating in the meeting, including comments.

LFP Council work session. Public Comment is not taken during the Work Session.Council will review the budget calendar and discuss revisions to the Tree Code.At the April 28, 2022 meeting, Council received a presentation from Tree Board Chair Richard Olmstead regarding the Tree Board's recommended changes to the current tree regulations.These recommendations include reducing the threshold diameter for certain Exception Tree species and making the requirement for a geotechnical report discretionary when a tree on a steep slope is proposed for removal.This work session will be the first opportunity for Councilmembers to discuss the recommendations and provide guidance to the Administration on the development of a draft ordinance for future Council adoption.