LFP council work session to study revision to the Tree Code; regular meeting to approve funds for local business
Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Council will review the budget calendar and discuss revisions to the Tree Code.
At the April 28, 2022 meeting, Council received a presentation from Tree Board Chair Richard Olmstead regarding the Tree Board's recommended changes to the current tree regulations.
These recommendations include reducing the threshold diameter for certain Exception Tree species and making the requirement for a geotechnical report discretionary when a tree on a steep slope is proposed for removal.
This work session will be the first opportunity for Councilmembers to discuss the recommendations and provide guidance to the Administration on the development of a draft ordinance for future Council adoption.
LFP Council regular session Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 7pm
Meeting Location: In Person and Virtual / Zoom
On the agenda:
- Resolution 1847/City Recognition of Juneteenth Holiday
- Resolution 1848/Authorizing the Mayor to Sign American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Grant Agreement between the City and Two Trading Tigers, LLC
Please note, the link works for both the Work Session (6:00pm) and Regular Meeting (7:00pm).
Join Zoom Webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89256100684
Call into Webinar: 253-215-8782 | Webinar ID: 892 5610 0684
As allowed by law, the Council may add items not listed on the agenda.
For up-to-date information on agendas, visit the Council’s agenda website https://lakeforestpark-wa.municodemeetings.com/ You will also find information about participating in the meeting, including comments.
Meetings are shown on the city’s website; and on Comcast channel 21 for subscribers within the Lake Forest Park city limits.
