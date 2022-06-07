City of Shoreline celebrates Pride Month

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

On June 1, the City of Shoreline raised the Pride flag at City Hall in celebration of Pride month and in support of our LGBTQ+ community members.





Pride month commemorates the Stonewall riots that began on June 28, 1969. Patrons decided to resist the police harassment that took place regularly at the Stonewall, a gay bar in New York City. Previously, when raids happened, customers would leave the premises. However, this time the LGBTQ+ community held their ground and started a spontaneous demonstration that spawned additional demonstrations over several days. The riots were a tipping point and marked a significant point in the movement to outlaw discriminatory laws and practices against the LGBTQ+ community, which continues today.





Pride trees. Photo courtesy City of Shoreline By recognizing and celebrating Pride Month, we have an opportunity to recognize the contributions of our LGBTQ+ community members, and to acknowledge the ongoing challenges they face while striving to live openly and authentically.





Pride events are not only for members of the LGBTQ+ community. Pride is an opportunity to show support, to observe, listen, and learn about others.



In addition to the Pride flag at City Hall, and back by popular demand, the colorful rainbow tree wraps decorated the Park at Town Center on Aurora by City Hall and throughout Shoreline.





Feel free to celebrate Pride and decorate a tree near you!







If you have any questions, contact Neighborhoods Coordinator Constance Perenyi at cperenyi@shorelinewa.gov











