LFP Garden Tour for Stress Relief…

Stress relief

Lake Forest Park Garden Market and Tour of six LFP gardens - Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 9am to 3pm





By Beth Weir









Buying them provides gardeners the pleasure of wondering where to put them, especially when the garden is already full.





Garden Market





The good news? Visitors to the 2022 Lake Forest Park Secret Garden Tour will be able to plant-shop around touring the gardens on show. Better yet, shoppers will be able to engage with the owners of the nurseries who will be selling their goods.





These are folks who are really in the know about where you should plant anything you purchase from them and can tell you how much water is too much. Chatting about such matters is, as plant shoppers know, part of the pleasure of the purchase.



Among the horticultural goodies to be found in 2022 are Japanese Maples from Blue Frog Nursery and species rhododendrons from Chimacum Woods.





If perennials, shrubs, hardy fuchsia, scented geraniums are in your sights, Lee Farms and Nursery will be pleased to oblige. Native and woodland plants are to be found in abundance at the Rosehill Nursery booth.





Plant starts along with all sorts of seeds, flower bombs, bee houses, decorative row markers and more are yours to be had from Grass to Gardens. And if it happens that you are looking for art to go in your garden, Blue Raven Glassworks will have something that appeals.



Once you are on tour you may spy the plant you have just purchased in maturity and full glory in one of the six gardens you can visit. This year a one-of-a-kind rhododendron will be showing off its peach-colored bloom and you can be sure there will be fuchsia and geraniums of interest besides.









Besides plants, visitors will be able to talk to folks from nonprofit and community organizations who will be happy to share with you what they do. As a teaser check out some of the gardens that have been on the tour in the past. www.secretgardensoflakeforestpark.com/photos/





These are groups such as Dunn Gardens, King County Noxious Weed Control Program, the Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation, and Lake Forest Park Water District; all engage in work that that help make our city so livable.





Tilth Alliance booth where you can find someone to talk to about the Garden Hotline. That is where visitors can get splendid advice about plants and natural yard care, not to mention some free seeds.



The Garden Market is open the day of the tour from 9am to 3pm on the lower level of the



More information on the tour and tickets at



The Secret Garden Tour of Lake Forest Park looks forward to seeing you on Saturday June 18, 2022 from 9am to 3pm.



Advance tickets: $15.00 Also, be sure to stop at thebooth where you can find someone to talk to about the Garden Hotline. That is where visitors can get splendid advice about plants and natural yard care, not to mention some free seeds.from 9am to 3pm on the lower level of the Lake Forest Park Town Center, 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park. 98155. More information on the tour and tickets at lfpgardentour.com looks forward to seeing you on Saturday June 18, 2022 from 9am to 3pm.Advance tickets: $15.00

LFPGardenTour.com

at Wild Birds LFP,

Third Place Books LFP,

Sky Nursery and

Sundays at the LFP Farmers Market. General Admission: $20.00 General Admission: $20.00

day of tour at the Town Center lower level entrance.





When asked about stress relief, gardeners will roll their eyes and tell you being outside with their plants provides it without doubt. That comment is usually followed by one about shopping for said plants.