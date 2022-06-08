Police response in North City business district Tuesday

At least five police vehicles responded to reports of gunshot and a woman in danger.







Officers leaving the scene Shoreline Police responded in force with at least five police cars. Guardian One, the KCSO helicopter, circled the building to watch for anyone running from the scene.



Officers spoke to the residents and narrowed the scene to two apartments.





Residents were home in both units. Both denied hearing anything or having any knowledge of a gunshot.





Seeing no threat to public safety, the officers left.









By Diane HettrickNear 1pm on Monday, June 6, 2022, residents on the first floor of an apartment building in the 17200 block of 15th NE in Shoreline were horrified to hear a gunshot on their floor, followed by a woman screaming, apparently from the same location.At least four people called 911 to report what they had heard.