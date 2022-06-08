Police response in North City business district Tuesday

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

At least five police vehicles responded to reports of gunshot and a woman in danger.
 
By Diane Hettrick

Near 1pm on Monday, June 6, 2022, residents on the first floor of an apartment building in the 17200 block of 15th NE in Shoreline were horrified to hear a gunshot on their floor, followed by a woman screaming, apparently from the same location.

At least four people called 911 to report what they had heard.

Officers leaving the scene
Shoreline Police responded in force with at least five police cars. Guardian One, the KCSO helicopter, circled the building to watch for anyone running from the scene.

Officers spoke to the residents and narrowed the scene to two apartments.

Residents were home in both units. Both denied hearing anything or having any knowledge of a gunshot. 

Seeing no threat to public safety, the officers left.



Posted by DKH at 2:07 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  