Police response in North City business district Tuesday
Wednesday, June 8, 2022
|At least five police vehicles responded to reports of gunshot and a woman in danger.
Near 1pm on Monday, June 6, 2022, residents on the first floor of an apartment building in the 17200 block of 15th NE in Shoreline were horrified to hear a gunshot on their floor, followed by a woman screaming, apparently from the same location.
At least four people called 911 to report what they had heard.
|Officers leaving the scene
Officers spoke to the residents and narrowed the scene to two apartments.
Residents were home in both units. Both denied hearing anything or having any knowledge of a gunshot.
Seeing no threat to public safety, the officers left.
